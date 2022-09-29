Fort Worth Mayor to Give First State of City Address

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker will hold her first State of the City address on Thursday since being elected in 2021.

Fort Worth is now the 13th largest city in the United States.

Just this week, the Fort Worth City Council approved its new $2.3 billion budget. It’s a 10% increase in the budget with money going to maintenance for roads and bridges.

It also includes a two cent decrease on property taxes.

The budget also allows for 90 new police positions including 73 officers. The fire department will get 23 new positions and the Homeless Crisis Team is also bulking up and adding members.

The recording of Parker’s State of the City address will be available on the City of Fort Worth YouTube channel in English, Spanish and ASL starting at noon Friday, Sept. 30.