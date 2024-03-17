Fort Worth man killed in Austin was 'aspiring chef,' family needs help bringing body home

The family of 26-year-old Cody Shelton created a GoFundMe to help raise funds to bring his body back home to Fort Worth for a burial after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash on March 12 in Austin.

Police said on Tuesday, Shelton and another person were crossing the intersection of East 7th Street and Red River Street in downtown Austin when 23-year-old Tyrone Thompson sped through the crosswalk, hitting Shelton and the other victim.

Surveillance footage showed Shelton walking through the street before the collision. He died from his injuries, with the other victim in critical condition.

“It’s kind of hard on everybody right now,” said Angel Scallion, Shelton’s aunt.

Family members said Shelton grew up in Fort Worth and played football at Castleberry High School.

“He went to school to be a chef, and that’s why he was in Austin because the food scene is a lot different down there than here,” Scallion said.

Cody Shelton’s family said his sudden death left them shocked.

“Really, I’m in disbelief. I mean, he’s 26 years old, he has so much life left to live, you know,” Scallion said. And that was cut short due to someone’s negligence.”

Thompson, who is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash, was arrested and charged with a crash involving death, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated.

Shelton’s family hoped to see justice done for their loved one.

“I know people make mistakes, but he didn’t stop,” Scallion said. “And I know there’s another victim that’s fighting for his life right now.”

His family has also faced a new hurdle: bringing Shelton home to Fort Worth to be buried.

“It’s a big hardship because none of us were prepared for that,” Scallion said. “And no parent should be, no parent should be burying their child.”

A GoFundMe for the family raised over $13,000 on Sunday night. The family is trying to arrange a proper sendoff for a North Texan who was taken far too soon.

“We want to bring him home; his family’s here,” said Scallion. “I’m just trying to do everything I can to take that burden off my sister-in-law.”