Fort Worth ISD to Pay Scribner More Than $500K for Retirement Plan

Outgoing Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner will be paid more than $500,000 as part of a retirement plan with the district.

Scribner announced his early retirement this week and said he will step down from his current role on August 31 of this year, two years earlier than first announced.

Documents released by the district on Thursday show Scribner will be taking home two payments totaling more than $500,000 for his continued work with the district through February of 2023.

The district paperwork shows the payments reflect the superintendents' yearly pay rate as of March 29.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Until he retires next year, Scribner will act as the District Ambassador for Public Relations and report to the new superintendent.