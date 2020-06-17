Fort Worth ISD Parents to Choose Virtual or In-Person Instruction for Upcoming Year

The Fort Worth Independent School District will offer parents the option of choosing between in-person and online instruction for their children for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

With the first day of classes for Fort Worth ISD scheduled for Aug. 17, parents will be able to make their decision beginning July 1.

“In May, we asked all stakeholders for their feedback,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “Their thoughtful responses informed our decision to provide quality options for every student and family and their particular needs.”

But when school starts in the fall, all teachers will return to the classroom, regardless of what parents choose, meaning virtual online instruction will look very different from what it looked like in the spring, Scribner said.

"All Fort Worth ISD teachers will report to work at a school," Scribner said. "Whether they are teaching in-person or online, or both, they will do so from a classroom setting and engage over the course of a usual school day."

The district said the online experience will be more robust than in the spring and will reflect "new professional training" with "higher expectations for both educators and students." The in-person instruction will follow strict guidelines to protect the health and safety of everyone on campus.

The district said additional information about both online and in-person instruction will be shared in the coming days, before parents can make a decision on July 1.

The option for either online or in-person instruction came after the district asked students, parents, teachers and administrators last month to share their opinion on each in a survey. Of the roughly 35,000 responses, the district said 52% favored traditional in-school instruction over online or a split schedule.

The biggest obstacle teachers cited for remote learning was the lack of barriers at home and the lack of a quiet workspace. They, along with administrators, also expressed concern about returning to campus too soon.

Students, meanwhile, were most concerned about getting sick and falling behind in classes while parents, along with teachers and administrators, were concerned about the availability of disinfecting materials.

Additionally, the school district has not yet released its safety and health guidelines for returning to campus in the fall.