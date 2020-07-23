Fort Worth ISD Holding Virtual Town Halls on School Returning Sessions

Fort Worth ISD will hold two virtual town hall meetings on Monday and Tuesday for district leaders to field questions about the upcoming fall semester.

The town hall will be for parents, teachers, students and community stakeholders.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and FWISD Board President Jacinto Ramos, Jr. will both host meetings and will be joined by other trustees at each event.

Monday's town hall will be conducted in Spanish and Tuesday's town hall will be in English.

Monday's hosts will include District 5 Trustee C.J. Evans and District 8 Trustee Anael Luebanos.

Tuesday's meeting will include District 3 Trustee Quinton Phillips and District 7 Trustee Norman Robbins.

If people would like to submit a question, comment or speak live, click here for the Spanish language session on Monday and click here for the English language session on Tuesday.