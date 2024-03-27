‘Groundbreaking' new program for Fort Worth first responders offers mental, emotional support

Fort Worth city officials and first responders gathered at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex to announce the launch of a new program called R3: Respond, Restore, Resolve.

The program aims to address mental and emotional health before first responders need clinical help.

Officials said the 'groundbreaking' program combines Fort Worth firefighters and police officers and gives up to 48 hours of paid time to choose preventive care from approved non-clinical resources.

"It also equips peer support teams to contact individuals who have been involved in critical incidents, or really difficult calls that day," said Anna Heil with the American Warrior Association.

AWA is an anchor partner in the program with the City of Fort Worth.

The non-profit already offers five-day, faith-based retreats for men and women in Colorado, California, and Georgia for military, veterans, and first responders. Heil said they've seen a 200% increase in first responders attending their programs over the past year.

Fort Worth Fire chaplain Cliff Weaver knows why that is: First responders can experience several traumatic incidents in just one shift, often tucking them away as they respond to the next alarm and the next.

“So often, when people come to me and they reach out, they’re already in crisis; their marriage is already falling apart, they’ve already been struggling with alcohol or drugs, or depression, you name it," he said. “It’s just like we’re getting dosed with it over and over and over.”

Sometimes, the burden becomes too heavy; Fort Worth leaders say they don't want national suicide numbers to include them.

That's where the R3 Program comes in, giving workers the time and space to unpack.

“Before somebody is an alcoholic, they can reach out and say, ‘I need to take a break, I’m struggling with anxiety, depression, moral injury,’ and we can address it before they start coping in those negative ways," Weaver explained.

The out-of-state trips are non-clinical wellness trainings, with other police and firefighters, and a "culturally competent" counselor, or a counselor who understands them.

“Some guys, they have no idea what you mean by: 'You see death every day,'" said one firefighter participant, Brandon Randle, in a promotional video shown at the launch.

Officials say that the peer-to-peer element is important for first responders to feel comfortable opening up, and to change the culture and overturn the stigma surrounding mental and emotional health.

“We have to make sure everyone knows, it’s okay to not be okay. Make sure everyone knows self-care is not an option, it’s essential," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

Officials said the fire and police departments have developed processes to ensure full staffing to cover employees during their wellness training.

At least two groups have already started the R3 program.

"They said it was life-changing," said Noakes.

Including Chaplain Weaver. "For me, I got space," he said.

Space for those who are typically the pillars of support in Fort Worth, to receive help.

"This is your oxygen mask," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker told the crowd of first responders and recruits at Wednesday's launch.

The program is partly funded by the city, and partly by private dollars, although Mayor Parker said the exact cost per patient is still being worked out.

Officials said onsite teams staffed by police and fire employees will monitor the program. If folks come back from non-clinical training and want clinical help, AWA said they are offering confidential counseling, up to seven free sessions for each first responder.

The program is also open to retirees and first responders' families.

According to a press release from R3, they've partnered with a third-party company to survey program participants before and after the training program to monitor how successful the program is, and if any changes need to be made.

Mayor Parker said she'll also be measuring success.

“How many individuals are actually enrolling and persisting through the programs? Are they returning again? Is there good word-of-mouth between officers and firefighters again? And lastly, what is the command staff saying for both departments? Are they experiencing the change that they needed among their officers and firefighters?” she added.