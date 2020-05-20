Fort Worth

Fort Worth Father Arrested in Murder of 4-Year-Old Daughter

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 / T39

A Fort Worth father was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his 4-year-old daughter, police said, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

A Fort Worth father was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his 4-year-old daughter, police said.

Rekeem Dory, 25, was booked into the Fort Worth jail on a charge of capital murder and his recommended bond was $1 million.

In February, Dory called 911 and told police his daughter Zianne might have had a seizure after falling off a small plastic slide in a playroom, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He said he found her in bed and she wasn’t breathing.

At the hospital, doctors found “severe bruising all over Zianne’s body” and said the injuries were not consistent with falling 28 inches from a slide, the affidavit said.

She died hours later.

