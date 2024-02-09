Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of domestic violence

A Fort Worth Police detective was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assault family violence, the department confirms.

In a statement Thursday, Fort Worth Police said Detective Dusty Dwyer was off-duty when he was arrested in Rhome following an alleged "domestic incident."

Dwyer, Fort Worth Police said, is charged with interference with an emergency call and assault causing bodily injury - family violence.

Fort Worth Police said after learning of his arrest an internal affairs investigation was opened and Dwyer was placed on restricted duty. While on restricted duty, Dwyer has been stripped of all police authority pending the outcome of ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," the department said.

It's not clear if Dwyer has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf amid the criminal investigation.

Fort Worth Police said Dwyer has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his arrest.