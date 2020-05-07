Fort Worth Child Sexual Predator Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison

A Fort Worth child sexual predator was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison on Monday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.

Tyrone Alexander Taylor, 42, pled guilty in October to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“This sentence, essentially a life sentence, exemplifies the seriousness of this horrible conduct – one committed against the most vulnerable among us,” Cox said. “We will continue to dedicate whatever resources necessary to bring to justice to predators who prey on and victimize children.”

"The FBI works with our law enforcement partners every day to ensure that children are protected from predators who seek to exploit them," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said. "Today's outcome is the result of collaboration and commitment to holding a sexual predator accountable for their actions. We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any suspected child exploitation to the FBI or local law enforcement."

According to court documents, the FBI began their investigation after a computer repair business reported discovering child pornography on a hard drive owned by Taylor.

After reviewing the images that depicted child pornography, FBI agents took custody of the hard drive and forensically reviewed the device.

Court documents state that Taylor admitted the hard drive belonged to him and that it contained child pornography videos and images, some of which depicted children as young as nine.

Taylor's and his codefendant, Shannon Nichols, sexually victimized children by using them to create child pornography, which Taylor stored on his computer. Nichols was sentenced in February to 50 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem prosecuted the case.