Fort Worth Ask Public for Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.
According to police, the incident occurred at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 3510 Altamesa Boulevard.
Police said shortly before 4 p.m., a man presented a note to the teller at the bank demanding money and indicating that he had a weapon.
After taking the money, the man left on foot, police said.
According to police, the suspect is described as being between 35 and 45 years old, and he is approximately 6 feet tall. He has a mole on his temple and was wearing a white wrist band on his right hand which appeared to be an "admission" bracelet for an event or hospital.
Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 817-984-0322.