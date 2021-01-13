Fort Worth

Fort Worth Ask Public for Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

The suspect is described as being between 35 and 45 years old, and he is approximately 6 feet tall

Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 3510 Altamesa Boulevard.

Police said shortly before 4 p.m., a man presented a note to the teller at the bank demanding money and indicating that he had a weapon.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

i-30 22 mins ago

I-30 West Loop Interchange Closed for Maintenance on Wednesday and Thursday

After taking the money, the man left on foot, police said.

According to police, the suspect is described as being between 35 and 45 years old, and he is approximately 6 feet tall. He has a mole on his temple and was wearing a white wrist band on his right hand which appeared to be an "admission" bracelet for an event or hospital.

Police said anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 817-984-0322.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police Departmentrobberybank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us