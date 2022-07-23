Fort Worth Art Gallery Hosts Event to Support Injured Dallas Artist

Fort Worth’s Love Texas Art gallery opened its doors Saturday night to support a Dallas artist shot while out for a jog one week ago.

“It’s really for his friends and family to support him financially, to support him in spirit and to be around his beautiful work,” said co-owner Ariel Davis.

Last Friday, Antonio Lechuga was jogging along the Santa Fe trail in Old East Dallas when he was shot twice.

Lechuga's family said he's undergone four surgeries and is still recovering in the hospital.

With his art, focusing on border issues already on display, Love Texas Art made the decision to not only extend the exhibit but to use it as a way to raise money for his recovery and to shine a light on gun violence.

“You have to bring attention to that issue. You have to kind of bring and let people know that this is something that shouldn't be part of society every day and how we live every day,” said sculptor Bernardo Vallarino.

Using the same fabric Lechuga utilizes in his art, Vallarino crafted orange ribbons for supporters at Saturday’s event.

“We combined the color orange, which is for gun violence, his medium and then my concept in putting it all together into something that's completely unique,” he said.

Friends were invited to record messages of support while admiring all that Lechuga’s accomplished.

“I definitely think that this work does draw you in,” said Davis.

It’s work they hope he’ll be able to return to soon, buoyed by friends.

“We’re here to support him and support each other through the good, bad, ugly, everything,” said Vallarino.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.