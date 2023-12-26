Fort Worth accepting Christmas trees for recycling and mulching

Fort Worth is encouraging residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

The city of Fort Worth will be picking up natural Christmas trees during weekly yard waste pickup days.

The city advises residents to remove all lights, stands, and decorations from their tree, and set it out on the curb by their yard cart on the collection day.

Residents in apartments can take theirs to any of the four Drop-off Stations to be mulched during this season.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Drop-Off Stations

Drop-off stations are open to Fort Worth homeowners and some renters for disposal of trash, brush, recyclables, and household chemicals.

To use a Drop-off Station, show a recent Fort Worth water bill or current driver's license with a Fort Worth address to prove you have an active sanitation account.

Renters with a Fort Worth address may use drop-off stations if they have a current Fort Worth water bill. Apartment renters may use the stations for recyclables only.

Residents must unload their own materials and place them in the appropriate waste container, with the exception of household chemicals that have a designated collection table.

Fort Worth Drop-Off Station Locations:

Brennan Drop-off Station

2400 Brennan Ave.

Southeast Drop-off Station

5150 Martin Luther King Freeway

Old Hemphill Road Drop-off Station

6260 Old Hemphill Road

Hillshire Drop-off Station (North Service Center)

301 Hillshire Dr.

Hours: Monday-Friday:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.