Police swarm Forney neighborhood after unspecified ‘disturbance'

A large number of police and firefighters are gathered at two locations in the Windmill Farms neighborhood near North Forney High School on Thursday afternoon following a report of an unspecified disturbance.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the neighborhood and spotted an ambulance and more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles along Rockpile Road between Hereford and Chico drives.

Firefighters and first responders were also in the parking lot at nearby Smith Intermediate School.

Forney police shared a statement on Facebook saying they were assisting the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and other agencies "with a scene in Windmill Farms" and expected to be in the neighborhood for several hours.

Forney police did not share any further details but asked that people avoid the area while the scene was processed.

Forney ISD didn't share any details about the disturbance but said it was not a school incident and occurred after hours and off school property.

No further details about the incident have been confirmed, and no injuries have been announced.

NBC 5 has contacted the Forney Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting a response.

Thursday was the last day of the semester before winter break for students in the Forney ISD.