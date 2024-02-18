Forney police arrest second suspect in fatal December shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in the garage of her Forney home in December 2023.

According to the Forney Police Department, the suspect, whose name has not been revealed yet, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jessica Campos.

The deadly shooting happened on Dec. 17, in the 100 block of Mandarin Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police said after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, they found Campos shot to death inside the garage of her home. Detectives at the scene also discovered evidence that suggested the gunman fled the house after being shot.

An hour after the shooting in Forney, Arlington Police officers responded to a 24-hour ER facility in the 3300 block of Cooper Street after getting reports of a young man found unresponsive in the parking lot.

When police arrived at the parking lot, they found 17-year-old Andrew Chazarreta of Fort Worth with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Arlington Police said after working with Forney Police, they determined Chazarreta was the shooter that killed Campos.

Investigators believe Campos and Chazarreta got into an argument, and it escalated to a shooting that resulted in them being mortally wounded by gunfire.

After further investigation, homicide detectives identified and arrested a second suspect from Crowley on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The police department said the suspect will face a judge before their name is released.

Forney Police Chief Carrie White released a statement following the arrest.

“The conclusion to this case was the result of the hard work and dedication of Forney Police Detectives. They coordinated efforts with several jurisdictions to bring this suspect to justice. They should be commended for their work on this complicated case; their perseverance and commitment to the Forney community motivated them as they worked diligently to conclude this case.”