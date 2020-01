Officers arrested a former youth ministry worker and soccer coach after they found him to be in possession of child pornography, Allen police say.

Police said they arrested Stephen Dennis DePaula, 56, Jan. 16 after a cyber tip alerted them to years worth of hidden camera footage in his residence.

Authorities asked anyone who remembers being in DePaula's home or anyone with information to contact Investigator Carolyn Crawford at ccrawford@cityofallen.org or 972-633-6778.