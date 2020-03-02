Former Volleyball Coach Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

A former volleyball coach who worked in schools across North Texas is accused of three counts of sexual assault of a child.

A Grapevine police news release said 45-year-old Anthony Clark is held Monday in the Tarrant County Jail on $75,000 bond, or $25,000 for each charge he faces.

The charges stem from incidents in 1999 and 2000 when Clark worked at Lewisville ISD. He had been a volleyball coach at Carroll High School when he first met the victim outside of campus, police said.

Investigators have not yet released an arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Clark's employment history also includes jobs Keller and White Settlement ISDs, police said. He is no longer employed at any school.

Police are asking for anyone who was a victim, or any parent who believes their child could be a victim, should contact their local police.