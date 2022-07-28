Former Teacher Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Police Say There May Be More Victims

A former Irving elementary school teacher is facing allegations he sexually abused a student and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Irving Police announced Thursday they arrested 28-year-old Victor Hugo Moreno and charged him with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between a student and educator on July 21.

Moreno was freed after posting bonds totaling $15,000 and is not in custody. It's not immediately clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Police allege Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old girl during the 2020-21 school year while he was teaching 2nd grade at Townsell Elementary. Irving Police said they did not learn of the allegation until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

According to police, Moreno resigned from the Irving Independent School District at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements. Police said Moreno taught at Plano ISD during the 2021-2022 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation.

Police did not immediately say where Moreno taught while in the Plano ISD.

"We believe there are additional victims," Irving Police said in a statement Thursday. "IPD is encouraging anyone whose child could have interacted with Moreno at Irving ISD and Plano ISD to have those discussions with their children, family members, and friends to make them aware of Moreno."

If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.