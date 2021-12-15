Former President Trump to Attend Christmas Service at First Baptist During Dallas Visit

While in town to discuss his political history at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, First Baptist Dallas says former President Donald Trump will also attend a special Christmas-themed worship service.

Trump, who is expected to "provide a Christmas greeting at the end of the service," was invited to the service by Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress, a longtime advisor, supporter, and friend to the former president.

"We are blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas," said Jeffress in a prepared statement. "America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for all he has done for our great Nation."

The service, which will also be streamed on the church's website, will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Trump and former FOX News host Bill O'Reilly will visit Houston on Dec. 18 and Dallas the next day as part of their limited-engagement "The History Tour."