Former NBC 5 Reporter Helps Return $40K Worth of Jewelry to Owner at DFW Airport

Former NBC 5 reporter Omar Villafranca discovered the box of jewelry in a restroom at the airport

By Hannah Jones

Omar Villafranca

More than $40,000 worth of jewelry has been returned to its owner after being left at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Former NBC 5 reporter Omar Villafranca discovered the box of jewelry in an airport restroom.

According to Villafranca, the box contained several chains, a watch, and multiple hats.

Omar Villafranca

Villafranca gave the box of jewelry to Lost and Found team at DFW Airport, and the owner came back for his belongings.

DFW Airport gave Villafranca a shoutout on Twitter for helping reunite the owner with his lost items.

