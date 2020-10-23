Former NBC 5 Reporter Helps Return $40K Worth of Jewelry to Owner at DFW Airport

More than $40,000 worth of jewelry has been returned to its owner after being left at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Former NBC 5 reporter Omar Villafranca discovered the box of jewelry in an airport restroom.
According to Villafranca, the box contained several chains, a watch, and multiple hats.
Villafranca gave the box of jewelry to Lost and Found team at DFW Airport, and the owner came back for his belongings.
DFW Airport gave Villafranca a shoutout on Twitter for helping reunite the owner with his lost items.