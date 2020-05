Former Fort Worth Mayor Hugh Parmer has died at the age of 80.

Growing up in Fort Worth, he graduated from Poly High School in 1957, got his college degree from Yale and his Master's from UT Arlington.

When he was elected to the Texas House at the age of 23, he became the youngest person ever elected to that chamber at the time.

