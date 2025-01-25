Flu cases rise sharply as RSV wanes, doctors stress vigilance

After a particularly bad stretch of the viral infection RSV in the fall of 2024, doctors say they are now treating an increasing number of influenza cases.

“Not necessarily on the amount of people, although we have a ton, but also the severity not only a lot of people are getting sick they’re getting very sick,” said Dr. Marcial Oquendo, MD who co-owns Guadalupe Medical Centers across DFW.

Dr. Amy Richardson, assistant director of Cook Children’s Urgent Care Centers, also shared insight.

“It's our most prevalent virus and it's on the uptick as we would anticipate after kids have come off of winter break and come back into school and Influenza A is definitely the most prevalent,” said Richardson.

Concern remains over RSV cases.

“We anticipate that we'll continue to see RSV and its most of its prevalence through March,” she said.

Children’s Health system shared data from the week of January 12 indicating a mix of respiratory illnesses:

207 RSV cases, down 30 percent from the week prior

425 Influenza A cases, up 28 percent

34 COVID-19 cases, the same number as the week prior

Beyond the numbers are families feeling not only sick but frustrated.

A patient at Guadalupe Medical Center in Dallas named Micah agreed to share her story with NBC 5 but requested we not publish her last name.

“I think that the flu season is bad honestly because of the access to healthcare and families not being able to afford to go to the doctor,” she said.

She shared her experience of being burdened by medical debt and denied insurance coverage for her family. She had to drive her family to Dallas from McKinney to seek medical attention for what could be pneumonia.

“I’ve been coughing. Me and my husband have had a 101 fever for three days, my son started having a 101 fever last night,” said Micah. “Thankfully they have these places so we can have these places so we can get taken care of.”

Healthcare professionals urge vigilance and action when feeling ill.

“Practice good hygiene, so wash your hands, sneeze and cough into your elbow,” said Richardson. “For the pediatric populations: kids need to stay home if they're sick. Most of these viral illnesses, you can actually have and be contagious to others even before you know symptoms.”

Both Richardson and Oquendo ask families to refrain from unnecessary trips to the hospital.

“The problem is when the ERs and hospitals get flooded,” said Oquendo. “Sitting in the ER waiting room, surrounded by people who are sick, coughing around everyone. You walk in with one minor virus, and you walk out with five serious ones.”