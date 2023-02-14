Flower Mound Police Investigating Burglary at Islamic Community Center, Place of Worship

The Flower Mound Police Department is investigating whether a break-in at a Muslim community center and place of worship is connected to similar burglaries in DFW in the past six months.

A burglar caught on camera, broke into the Islamic Association of Lewisville & Flower Mound Monday morning, getting away with an unknown amount of cash, checks and pledge cards with credit card numbers for earthquake relief victims.

The suspect, according to Razaq Khazi-Syed, President of the Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound, said the suspect cased the building twice last Sunday before returning in the same vehicle and wearing the same sneakers with a white stripe, walking through an unlocked door.

Wearing a hoodie, mask and backpack, the burglar used what looked like a saw to break into a room where donations were stored for earthquake relief efforts.

“It’s a shameful act that someone would rob money that’s intended for some of the poorest of the poor and who are going through unimaginable difficulties,” Khazi-Syed said. “To think that someone would actually take money for [earthquake victims] is heartless.”

Flower Mound PD said they are investigating whether this burglary is connected to one in Denton and other cities in the past six months.

Khazi-Syed said he believes the person involved in this burglary is not someone their community knows.

“I have never seen this person,” he said. “As far as we believe, this is not a person within our community because our community is close-knit and people know each other.”

Anyone with information on this break-in is urged to call Flower Mound Police.