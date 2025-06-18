Fort Worth

Fort Worth nonprofit hosting free classes for first-time homebuyers

By Alanna Quillen

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

June marks National Homeownership Month, and for many first-time buyers, the dream of owning a home can feel just out of reach, especially in today’s competitive market.

But a local nonprofit is stepping in to make the path to homeownership clearer, more accessible, and less intimidating.

Housing Channel, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit organization, is offering a series of free homebuyer education classes this summer designed specifically for individuals and families who are new to the homebuying process.

Sessions are available both virtually and in person, making it easy to attend no matter your schedule or location.

Topics covered include:

  • Understanding if homeownership is right for you—and when
  • The basic steps in the homebuying process
  • Credit score improvement tips
  • How to apply for down payment assistance
  • Navigating the process with realtors and lenders

Classes are free to attend and open to anyone, regardless of where they live in DFW.

Registration is now open at housingchannel.org/classes or by calling 817-924-5091. You can also reach out by email at counseling@housingchannel.org.

