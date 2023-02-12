North Texas Turkish Residents Accept Donations, Share Culture in Wake of Earthquake

One week after a devastating earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, the death toll has topped 29,000 and the global effort to provide relief only grows.

In Plano on Sunday, that included a home where members of the Turkish Society of Texas accepted donations of everything from blankets and diapers to tents and generators.

"They can stop by, drop their donations or they can drop their check,” said President Saduman Gurbez.

Gurbez said to date, her group has raised more than $12,000 for recovery efforts with a goal of $50,000.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

They're also taking supplies to be sorted along with other local collections in a Garland warehouse.

Earlier this week, two 18-wheeler loads of donations were sent via a Turkish Airlines flight.

This week, more will head overseas where many in this community still have loved ones.

"You know, so many of my friends lost their family members. They’re still under the concrete, the rubble. So even if we think there's no hope anymore, just this morning they brought out a couple of babies,” she said.

Organizers of Sunday’s donation drive were also finding comfort in acts of goodwill along with an opportunity to educate fellow Americans about their culture.

"We have one of the most diverse cuisines in the world, I think,” said Eda Karaoglu.

With a table full of food, members of the Turkish Society shared a taste of Turkey with those generous enough to help.

"This is us. This is who you're helping,” she said.

Organizers say the most desperate need now, beyond cash donations, is tents, sleeping bags and generators for the thousands left homeless.

Donations can be shipped or dropped at 3516 Bonita Dr. in Plano or at the warehouse at 2525 South Shiloh Road in Garland.

Monetary donations may be made to the Turkish Society of Texas, a 501c3 organization.