Flooding in Southeast Texas Impacts Homes, Businesses, Gator Sanctuary

Heavy rainfall in southeast Texas caused damage and major flooding, including at alligator sanctuary.

While the rain eventually let up across most of the region, damage had already been done to several homes and businesses, including Gator Country.

Owner Gary Saurage said Gator Country was completely flooded and his homes on the property were inches away from taking on water.

"I think this one caught everybody by surprise," he said. "Look around. Look at this. My outdoor kitchen is under water. Who would have thought that in the first day it was this bad."

An alligator, which was not part of the sanctuary, was seen swimming above a flooded on-ramp to Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.

Saurage said all his alligators were accounted for.

The storm forced the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to conduct a number of rescues across the region, including moving cattle to higher ground.

With more rain in the forecast, Saurage said he knows the drill and is hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

"It's what we do. What am I gonna do? Pack up 700 alligators and move to high ground? That's not gonna work, man," Saurage said. "This is where we're at. We're used to it. We're built for this. We understand that it's gonna happen."