Flights and School Bus Routes Delayed, Canceled in North Texas Amid Severe Weather

By Hannah Jones

Flights out of North Texas airports and bus routes for local school districts have been delayed or canceled on Friday morning as severe weather causes trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A ground stop at both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field was issued on Friday morning. The ground stop is expected to last until at least 7 a.m.

FLIGHT DELAYS AT DFW AIRPORT

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, DFW International Airport said it would hold all inbound flights at their origin until 7 a.m.

As of 5:45 a.m., 24 flights into Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were delayed.

An additional 3 flights were canceled.

FLIGHT DELAYS AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD

Dallas Love Field Airport said it would hold all inbound flights at their origin until 7:15 a.m., according to FlightAware.

On Friday morning, 29 flights were delayed due to severe weather.

No flights were canceled as of 5:45 a.m.

SCHOOL WEATHER DELAYS

Flights were not the only forms of transportation impacted by Friday morning's storms.

Weatherford ISD announced on Friday morning that all school bus routes would be delayed by 30 minutes as severe weather rolls through the area.

