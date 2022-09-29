Fishing Discouraged After Fish Kill Along Turtle Creek in the Park Cities

The City of University Park says no one would be fishing in the pond at Williams Park or in the nearby portion of Turtle Creek after a fish kill was reported Tuesday morning.

University Park says it immediately notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Kills and Spills Team of the Texas Parks and Wildlife about the dead fish.

The City of University Park said the area involved includes the pond in Williams Park and the fork of Turtle Creek on the western edge of Goar Park that flows south through the Town of Highland Park.

An NBC 5 viewer shared photos and video taken from Beverly Drive in Highland Park as workers pulled the dead fish from Turtle Creek below the spillway along Dallas Country Club which is about a mile south of University Park's fish kill.

