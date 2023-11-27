weather

First freeze of the season for DFW Airport recorded Monday morning

DFW Airport was the long-holdout, but finally recorded its first freeze

By Grant Johnston

It's official. DFW recorded its first freeze of the season this morning with a low of 32 just after 6 a.m.

Some spots were even down into the 20s. Brrr!

Below is a map of the lows Monday morning.

National Weather Service
You may be thinking, "Wait a minute, my backyard thermometer got down to freezing several weeks ago."
You are correct. Many locations got their first freeze on the first of the month. Even more locations got down to freezing just Sunday morning. So clearly, DFW Airport was late to the party with the majority of North Texas already recording a freeze.

With today's first official freeze on November 27, that's close to the 30-year average first freeze which lands on November 22.

The latest first freeze on record was Jan 4, 1972. (Can you imagine not getting a freeze through the entire month of December?!)

On average, DFW records 29 freezes through cold season.

