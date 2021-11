A large fire broke out at the old Mineral Wells High School on Sunday, a video showed.

Footage sent to NBC 5 by a viewer showed the historic building, which was built in 1913, in flames.

According to the Weather Democrat, the school was used in varying capacities through 1973.

Authorities did not immediately release information about what may have led to the fire.