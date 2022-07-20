Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Grass Fire in Parker County

Fast-moving firefighters are being credited with saving homes in Parker County.

The Sandlin Hill Fire started around 3:30 p.m. west of FM 51 south of Springtown and quickly spread.

Steven Tettleton lives nearby and says he called 911 when he saw smoke at what seemed like a distance.

“Ten minutes later, it’s just smoke and fire everywhere,” Tettleton said.

Fire departments for Azle, Weatherford, Springtown and Parker County responded to the fire which was headed toward dozens of homes.

“Without the hard work, getting out here on the scene quickly, this would have gotten much larger,” said Adam Turner, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Turner says people in about 50 homes had to be evacuated but were allowed back late this afternoon.

Meanwhile, firefighters battled flames and bulldozers carved out fire breaks to keep them from spreading.

Investigators haven't confirmed what caused the Sandlin Hill Fire but they say it appears to have started at a new home construction site nearby.

“Any spark right now will catch something on fire,” Turner said. Some property was destroyed but crews prevented homes from catching fire.

TEXAS WILDFIRE INCIDENTS

TEXAS BURNING: INSIDE THE STORM

In April 2011, during an extreme drought, four out-of-control wildfires burning in close proximity to each other were dubbed the Possum Kingdom Complex fire. The fires scorched 150,000 acres of parched Texas ranch land and destroyed 150 homes and two churches.

Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said in the NBC 5 docu-series Inside the Storm: Texas Burning, that at that time the period from August 2010 to July 2011 was the driest 12 consecutive months on record.

Later that summer, in August, a second fire erupted near the lake called the PK 101 Ranch fire. That fire burned more than 6,000 additional acres on the south side of the lake and destroyed nearly 40 more homes.

On Sept. 4, 2011, a massive wildfire erupted in Central Texas. The Bastrop County Complex fire, east of Austin, became the most destructive wildfire in Texas history. More than 1,600 homes and structures were destroyed when 32,000 acres were scorched, including 96% of the 6,565-acre Bastrop State Park. Two people died in the fires.

During that 2011 fire season, the Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 31,000 fires burned more than four million acres across the state and destroyed 2,947 homes.