Firefighter In Hospital For Over a Month Released

The firefighter had been in the hospital for over a month

A firefighter in the hospital for over a month was released Thursday afternoon.

Lake Cities Fire Dept. Capt. Troy Hammons had been in the hospital for more than a month before he was more recently moved to a rehab hospital, where he was released.

A firefighter in the hospital for over a month is to be released Thursday. Two weeks ago, some of the department got together to help Hammons’ wife deliver him his favorite meal, a Whataburger breakfast.

Hammons had his leg amputated after suffering a severe infection from a torn calf muscle.

The fire department greeted Hammons outside of the hospital to send him off home.

Two weeks ago, some of the department got together to help Hammons' wife deliver him his favorite meal, a Whataburger breakfast.

