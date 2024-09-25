‘Fire the GM, Jerry!': Frustrated fan's bold move after Sunday's loss

It's been an ugly start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys and fans are feeling it.

Many are voicing their frustration, including one fan who’s taking his message to the streets.

“I came here out of passion and love,” said Stephen Gonzalez, an Allen resident and lifelong Cowboys fan.

After the team’s loss Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens, making their record 1-2 for the season, Gonzalez made a bold move, hoping the Cowboys will, too.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Monday, he stepped onto the field on the plaza in front of the Ford Center at The Star, the Cowboys headquarters, and held up a cardboard sign that read, “Fire the GM, Jerry!”



“May my voice be heard,” said Gonzalez.

The sign suggests Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, fire himself as the general manager of the team.

Gonzalez’s hot take had one driver after another at The Star doing double takes, including one who shouted, “Preach!”

“As people who love and care for the Dallas Cowboys and the brand that he built, we just think it’s time to let go,” said Gonzalez. “Let somebody else take over.”

A photo of Gonzalez holding his sign has been viewed nearly 200,000 times online with one comment calling it, “A movement all of #CowboysNation can get behind."

“That's where we get penetration into the front office of The Star. If we just casually say it, he's never going to hear it, but this is what we're saying,” said Gonzalez.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show on Tuesday, Jones responded to fans' claims that he's the one to blame for the Cowboys' problems.

“It’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately there without I’ve either acquiesced or approved it. That's very fair. How could you think otherwise?” responded Jones.

A lifelong Cowboys fan, Gonzales says he has no plans to defect from the team or what he sees as the most deserving fan base in football.

“Hopefully others come and join me,” he said.



Jones has long said he has no plans to step aside.