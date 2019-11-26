Fire Ignites Inside North Richland Hills Home Tuesday Morning

NRH House Fire
NRH Fire

No one was hurt when a fire ignited inside a home Tuesday morning in North Richland Hills, authorities say.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. at a house in the 3800 block of Diamond Loch West.

Pictures posted to the North Richland Hills Fire Department's Twitter page showed smoke and flames soaring from the roof of the home.

An emergency dispatcher confirmed no one was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

