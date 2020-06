Firefighters in Irving battled a fire Tuesday morning at a 2-story apartment building.

The fire was reported before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment community along the 1700 block of Carl Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed first responders at the scene with white smoke coming from the roof.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.