Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Fire Damages 5 Units at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

The fire was caused by cooking left unattended

By Demetrius Harper

A fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning damaged five units, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

A fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning damaged five units, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters were called around 3:23 a.m. to the East Town Apartments in the 6400 block of Melody Lane. When they arrived. the three-story apartment building had fire coming through the roof.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Around 45 to 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in just over an hour, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

COVID-19 2 hours ago

North Texas Indian American Community Hosts Vaccine Clinic, Raises Funds for People Abroad

No injuries were reported, but five of the 14 apartments were damaged in the fire and an undisclosed number of residents were displaced, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was notified about the fire so they could provide assistance to the residents.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by cooking left unattended in a third-floor apartment.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Fire-Rescue DepartmentDallasAmerican Red Cross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us