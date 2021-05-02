Fire Damages 5 Units at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

A fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning damaged five units, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters were called around 3:23 a.m. to the East Town Apartments in the 6400 block of Melody Lane. When they arrived. the three-story apartment building had fire coming through the roof.

Around 45 to 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in just over an hour, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

No injuries were reported, but five of the 14 apartments were damaged in the fire and an undisclosed number of residents were displaced, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was notified about the fire so they could provide assistance to the residents.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by cooking left unattended in a third-floor apartment.