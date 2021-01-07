Fire Causes Significant Damage to Pleasant Grove Church

An intense fire early Thursday morning caused significant damage to the New Light Church in Pleasant Grove.

Dallas firefighters were called to the church in the 9300 block of Elam Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found flames burning through the roof.

The fire was moving so quickly through the large one-story building that firefighters were forced shift to a defensive attack, fighting the fire from outside.

About 40 firefighters were dispatched to the fire because windy conditions brought the concern of danger to nearby homes.

No one was injured, but the building sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.