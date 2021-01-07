Dallas

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Pleasant Grove Church

Windy conditions caused concern for nearby homes

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An intense fire early Thursday morning caused significant damage to the New Light Church in Pleasant Grove.

Dallas firefighters were called to the church in the 9300 block of Elam Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found flames burning through the roof.

The fire was moving so quickly through the large one-story building that firefighters were forced shift to a defensive attack, fighting the fire from outside.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Washington DC 9 hours ago

Dallas Morning News Reporter Based in Washington, D.C. Talks About Riots at Capitol

About 40 firefighters were dispatched to the fire because windy conditions brought the concern of danger to nearby homes.

No one was injured, but the building sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasfireChurchpleasant grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us