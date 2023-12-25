Fire at western store in Weatherford causes $50K in damages

A fire that started at a Western store in Parker County on Christmas Eve caused thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Weatherford Fire-Rescue Department.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Main Street.

When firefighters arrived at David's Western Store, the fire department said they saw fire coming from the top of the parapet wall and the awning that faced the street side of the building.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the awning and parapet wall. Firefighters said the inside of the business did not receive any fire or smoke damage.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Investigators determined the fire was started by an electrical issue and appeared accidental.

Weatherford Fire-Rescue said the fire caused around $50,000 or more in damages. The business's management arrived on the scene to initiate recovery steps.