Fight leads to deadly shooting outside North Texas nursing home

Bridgeport Police, Wise County deputies, and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting after a fight outside of a nursing home turned deadly Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:42 p.m. in the 2000 block of 16th Street.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, officers responded to the Bridgeport Medical Lodge after a report of two men physically fighting in the area. Police said the caller then told them they heard gunshots and saw one of the men walking toward the rear entrance of the medical lodge.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man injured and suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses immediately told officers the alleged shooter had fled toward the nursing home's back entrance, and authorities detained him for further investigation. They also recovered a firearm near the suspected gunman.

Emergency personnel with the Bridgeport Fire Department and Wise County EMS arrived to help the wounded victim before taking him to Medical City in Decatur. The man was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.

The names of the victim and the suspected shooter have not been released.