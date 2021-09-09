Mesquite

Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Shuts Down Interstate 635 in Mesquite

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

Traffic on Interstate Highway 635 was delayed Thursday morning after a major crash in Mesquite involving an 18-wheeler.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash, overturned, and began leaking diesel onto the road.

Police said there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

All of Northbound IH 635 at Town East and two lanes of southbound 635 were shut down, police said.

According to police, travelers should expect major delays and take alternate routes.

