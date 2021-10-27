Pedestrian Killed in Crash on SH-121 in Grapevine: Police

Grapevine police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on State Highway 121 on Tuesday.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, dispatchers received multiple calls about a person walking in the road near the 500 block of North SH-121 shortly before 11 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said another motorist called 911 a few minutes later, saying that he hit someone in the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes of the first 911 call and discovered a female who was already dead, police said.

According to police, investigators spoke to several passengers as well as two drivers who stopped as a result of the crash, all of whom cooperated with the investigation.

Police said no one is facing charges for the woman's death.

Officers shut down SH-121 as they investigated the crash. The Grapevine Fire Department and Dallas Fire Rescue assisted with the investigation and helped to block the roadway, police said.

According to police, while officers were investigating the first crash shortly after 1 a.m., another motorist crashed into a Grapevine fire truck.

No one was injured in the second crash, and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, police said.