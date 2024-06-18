FEMA is closing its Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas on June 19 to observe the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The disaster recovery centers exist to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that occurred from April 26 to June 5.

Disaster recovery operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Since the storms, FEMA has opened several recovery centers providing individual and public assistance in more than a dozen North Texas counties. To locate the Disaster Recovery Center closest to you, use the online DRC Locator.

Texans who sustained losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 have until July 16, 2024, to apply for federal assistance.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA’s mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Civil Rights Office ensures assistance is distributed equitably, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or public person may contact the Civil Rights Office if they are a victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.