Coming Up: Dallas FBI, DOJ Announce Large Scale Fraud Operation

On Friday, Federal law enforcement agencies in North Texas will announce the results of a large-scale fraud investigation.

The news conference will be at 1 p.m. at FBI Dallas headquarters. Live video will appear at the top of this page.

Taking part in the news conference will be Prerak Shah, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Nicholas Ganjei, Acting U.S. Attorney For the Eastern District of Texas, and Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

This story will be updated after the news conference.

