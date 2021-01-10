capitol riot

FBI Arrests Grapevine Man Photographed in Tactical Gear on US Senate Floor

Larry Rendell Brock turned himself into Grapevine police Sunday

By Scott Gordon

Larry Rendell Brock of Grapevine confirmed to The New Yorker Saturday that this photo shows him in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brock is pictured in combat gear in the top portion of the photo.

The FBI on Sunday arrested a Fort Worth-area man in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Larry Rendell Brock, of Grapevine, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Brock, 53, was fired from his job at Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth after photographs surfaced of him on the U.S. Senate floor wearing tactical gear and a helmet.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

winter weather 25 mins ago

‘We Have to Be Kids and Play in It': Snow Falls in North Texas

He confirmed to The New Yorker on Saturday that the image above showed him in the Senate chamber. Brock is pictured in combat gear in the top left portion of the photo. The FBI posted the same picture on its website seeking information about him.

The FBI said agents were looking for Brock and he agreed to meet them at the Grapevine police station to surrender.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotGrapevineFBILarry Brock
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us