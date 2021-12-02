Father Charged in Fort Worth Beating Death of 3-Year-Old Girl: PD

A Fort Worth man is in custody Thursday facing charges in the beating death of his 3-year-old girl, police say.

In a news release, Fort Worth police said the girl's mother accused Billy Joiner Jr. of repeatedly striking the child Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 2600 block of Merrick Street.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The girl was taken by paramedics to a hospital in serious condition and died from her injuries Wednesday morning, police said.

Joiner was arrested after the incident and taken into custody. He is held in the Tarrant County Jail on charges of injury to a child and evading arrest, police said.

"Detectives have been in contact with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death, and advised the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office of the situation," the police statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.