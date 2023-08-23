Arlington

Fatal car crash on EB I-20 in Arlington

Arlington police responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday morning

By NBC 5 Staff

NBC 5 News

Two cars were involved in a fatal car crash Tuesday morning on EB I-20 and Cooper Street in Arlington.

Arlington police responded to a call at approximately 5:30 a.m. about the accident. When officers arrived, an SUV was wrapped around a light pole with a driver trapped inside, according to police.

The police believe that the SUV was driving eastbound on I-20 at high speeds when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and clipped a second car causing the SUV to roll, hit a guardrail and come to rest around a light pole, according to preliminary investigation.

First responders pronounced the SUV driver deceased on the scene and had to remove them from the vehicle.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will identify and notify the family.  

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant CountyArlington policecar crash
