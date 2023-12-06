Family speaks following man's murder at Terrell Saloon

Police in Terrell have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting at the Swinging Doors Saloon this week.

Police tell NBC 5 that 27-year-old Bryan Squires was shot and killed outside of the business following an altercation. For the first time since his death, his family is speaking, as they prepare for the holidays without him.

Family photos mean more now than ever. Memories are what they have to hold onto. Terrell Police said the call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived at the Swinging Door Saloon after they said an argument started inside the business and spilled into the parking lot where Squires was shot. He later died at the hospital.

“I think we’re all just still in shock. It’s not real yet. The coping part hasn’t really happened yet. It’s just grief,” said Michelle Davenport, the mother of his daughter.

With Christmas just under three weeks away, this time of year is forever changed. That’s especially true for his young daughter Raeyln.

“She hasn’t had it sink in, and they were best friends. You were not separating the two of them,” Davenport said.

His family tells NBC 5 that Squires was a devoted father above all. He was also a loyal brother and son.

“I’d get my phone call that I get hearing him say I love you. He called me when he’d get off work and I miss that,” said Kristi Barbosa, Squires’ mother.

Police have made an arrest in the case-- 34-year-old Nichols Longoria is now charged with murder. Terrell Police said they interviewed witnesses who confirmed the suspect was Longoria. He was arrested Sunday morning in his vehicle on unrelated charges. Meanwhile, those who knew Squires best are left to cope.

“He was our protector,” said his sister, Kali Squires.

“He’s surely just one of those good people that’s gone too soon,” said Chance Spencer, a longtime friend.

They mourn the loss of what was and dreams of what could’ve been.

“He bought my mom’s house,” Barbosa said. “And when she passed away he was working on finishing the house for it to be his house. I haven’t even got done grieving over my mother and now I’m having to bury my son.”

At last check, records show Longoria is booked with a $1-million bond.