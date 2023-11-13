Family of McKinney woman releases statement after her body was found in boyfriend's home

A bereaved family has released a statement following the death of a woman whose body was found inside her boyfriend's home in McKinney Sunday morning.

According to her family, 35-year-old Heather Schwab was a daughter, sister, and mother. After reporting Schwab missing recently, they are now mourning her loss.

Her family shared photographs and a statement with NBC 5, stating:

"Her family is beyond grief-stricken and brokenhearted. We appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers that our family is receiving. We are so grateful to the McKinney Police Department for their hard work and dedication in finding Heather. We would appreciate privacy for her family and children as we process through this devastating time."

Police discovered the young mother’s body during a search warrant executed Sunday morning at a house near downtown McKinney.

Neighbors report waking to see heavily armored police, an armored vehicle, crime scene investigators dressed in white jumpsuits, and their longtime neighbor Chad Christopher Stevens in handcuffs.

The department’s spokesperson said Monday the investigation is in its very early stages and additional details will be withheld, but confirmed a tip led them to 601 Pearson Avenue.

Investigators spent hours removing potential evidence from the house and dug up much of the backyard, though police will not say where exactly Schwab’s body was found on the property.

Her family confirmed Stevens was her boyfriend.

Stevens, 42, is charged with felony tampering with evidence with the intent to alter or destroy a human corpse. His bond is set at $150,000.

The consensus among neighbors is that Stevens was ‘not normal’ and ‘odd.’ One neighbor, for example, told NBC 5 he would often sit outside or hose down the street in the middle of the night.

Another neighbor told NBC 5 she noticed a city code inspector at the dilapidated house a few weeks ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stevens has been arrested 24 times in Collin County, including for theft, DWI, assault, and engaging in criminal activity.

Mugshots provided to NBC 5 date back to 2007.

The last time Stevens was arrested before Sunday was July 2020 for failure to appear, assault causing serious bodily injury, criminal mischief, and parole violation.

There was no visible police presence at the house on Monday, but police say the investigation is very active and is expected to be lengthy.

The department is willing to publicly dispel a rumor circulating online that this particular case involves ‘missing girls.’ Not true, says the department’s spokesperson.

McKinney police are urging anyone to call Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.