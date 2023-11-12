McKinney

Arrest made after body of woman found at Mckinney home

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A man has been charged after the body of a woman was found at his home in McKinney Sunday morning. 

According to the McKinney Police Department, detectives received a tip that a body may be located at a home in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue. 

Authorities said they secured a search warrant and went to the home, where they encountered 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens. 

While executing the search warrant, detectives found the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab. Stevens was arrested at the scene and charged with tampering with evidence. 

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyNorth TexasMcKinney Police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us