Arrest made after body of woman found at Mckinney home

A man has been charged after the body of a woman was found at his home in McKinney Sunday morning.

According to the McKinney Police Department, detectives received a tip that a body may be located at a home in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue.

Authorities said they secured a search warrant and went to the home, where they encountered 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens.

While executing the search warrant, detectives found the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab. Stevens was arrested at the scene and charged with tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.