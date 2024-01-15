Family of woman pulled from rubble hours after Fort Worth hotel explosion shares story of her recovery

NBC 5 has obtained the first video from inside the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth since it was rocked by an explosion one week ago.

The blast injured 21 people, including Carmen Hermosillo, an employee who was trapped under the rubble for two hours. Her family tells NBC 5 that Hermosillo is struggling to recover from the incident.

The video taken inside the Sandman Hotel after the blast shows a level of the building collapsed down into the basement from the force of the impact.

No cause for the explosion has been definitively established by investigators, but the Fort Worth Fire Department told NBC 5 it was believed to involve natural gas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

One person was rescued from the wreckage hours after the blast: Carmen Hermosillo, an employee at the hotel.

“When I first heard about it, it was more like disbelief,” said Edwin Diaz, Hermosillo’s nephew. “I couldn’t fathom it.”

On the day of the blast, Hermosillo’s family learned from the news that the hotel had exploded but wasn’t able to immediately get in contact with her.

It wasn’t until arriving at the hospital days later that some of them learned what she went through.

“She later told us that she was underneath the rubble for like two hours,” Diaz said.

Some family members were also shocked by the pictures published by the Fort Worth Fire Department that showed the moment Hermosillo was rescued.

“It’s like she was confused, and disoriented,” Diaz said. “She might have been very scared that might have been her last day.”

Hermosillo’s family told NBC 5 that since the explosion she’s been in and out of the hospital suffering from broken bones, headaches and other lingering injuries.

Her family said they’ve also been facing internal scars from the incident.

“It’s more like scared, that anything after could still do something to her, like change her life,” Diaz said.

Hermosillo’s family said she badly needs support for her medical expenses because she was uninsured.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses and anyone wanting to help can do so here.