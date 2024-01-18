Family of pregnant woman killed in crash with off-duty Dallas police officer wants answers

The family of a pregnant woman killed in a car crash with an off-duty police officer earlier this month says they've received little to no information from investigators about what happened.

Aquazia "Qua" Kennedy's dreams of a new life in North Texas were dashed in a horrible crash on Jan. 6. Kennedy, 19, was pregnant and was riding with her brother when their Chevrolet Malibu stalled and became disabled in the center lane of Interstate 30. As the brother and sister sat in the vehicle, they were hit from behind by an off-duty Dallas police officer driving a Jeep Wrangler.

Kennedy was killed but doctors were able to save her child. Born at 33 weeks, her family named her Sky'Lynn Kennedy, the name chosen by her mother before her death. The child survived a broken leg and internal injuries in the crash. Her family said there is also concern she may have a head injury.

Kennedy's family said the emergency lights were flashing at the time of impact. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation into the crash, said there's no evidence alcohol or drugs were involved but has said little else.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I'm numb because it's a slap in the face and humiliation to be ignored," said Quincy Kennedy, Qua's father.

Attorney Daryl Washington is representing the family. He said when investigators aren't sharing details it leads families to speculate and they just want to know what's going on.

"When you are not transparent, when you are not having an open communication that leads families to have to speculate that, 'Here we go again.' 'Was my child not important?' 'Is the officer more important than my child that you feel now you have to protect them?'" said Washington.

"You have someone who allegedly received the proper training not rendering any type of aid after this accident. There's nothing given to us."

Kennedy's family said the young mother spotted the Jeep coming toward them and reacted.

"She jumped up with her feet in the seat and hovered over her baby and then she grabbed her brother's arm and was looking right at him and that's when it crashed into her and took her life," said Quincy Kennedy. "A beautiful little girl who does not have her momma -- who was born the same day her momma died."

Kennedy, who loved working in a nursing home, was due to give birth on Feb. 24.

Qua's beloved aunt, Davida Kennedy, said she already had her hotel booked for the momentous occasion and was planning on being in the delivery room for her great-niece’s birth. She said she would cherish Christmas Eve morning when Qua surprised everyone by cooking them breakfast days before flying to Texas to live with family here.

Kennedy's brother, who was driving the Malibu, said the officer didn't rush over to help and left the scene after a while.

Since he's not been charged with anything, neither the sheriff's office nor the Dallas Police will release the officer's name. Dallas Police have also not said if the officer has returned to work.

"If he's been placed back on duty then that's extremely problematic to think that the city of Dallas is placing somebody back on duty who's just been involved in a major fatality where the investigation has not been completed," Washington said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the hospital bills and the child's needs. The family is also planning to set up a scholarship fund for Sky'Lynn.